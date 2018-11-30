scorecardresearch
PoK man dies after brief illness in Rajouri

Jammu, Nov 30 (PTI) A 61-year-old man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, who had come to visit his relatives on a permit, died after a brief illness in Jammu's Rajouri district, officials said Friday.Maqsood Hussain died on Thursday at a hospital. He was a resident of Jhelum district of Pakistan, they said.Hussain had arrived at his relatives' house in Rajouri on October 29 on a cross-border bus service through Chakan Da Bagh crossing, they said, adding the body of the deceased will be sent home for last rites. PTI ABMAZ ABHABH

