PoK part of India, expect to have physical jurisdiction over it one day: Jaishankar

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is a part of India and New Delhi expects to have physical jurisdiction over it one day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday."Our position has, is and will always be very clear on PoK, that it is part of India and we expect one day we will have physical jurisdiction over it," he told reporters.The government has maintained that henceforth talks with Pakistan would be only about PoK and not on Kashmir.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu have made statements in this regard in the recent past after Pakistan sought to internationalise the Kashmir issue. PTI ASK SKC ZMN