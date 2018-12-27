PoK refugees begin chain strike, want govt to fulfill their demands

Jammu, Dec 27 (PTI) Refugees from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) Thursday began an indefinite chain strike against the state and central governments for not fulfilling their various demands. "We began the chain dharna against the apathy of state and central governments towards PoK refugees. Every day five PoK displaced persons would sit on dharna", said Rajiv Chuni, chairman, S O S International, an organization of PoK refugees. There are various demands that include implementation of the package passed by state cabinet in October 2014 for displaced PoK people, provide facilities to all displaced at par with migrants from the Valley, reservation of eight seats in J&K legislative assembly for PoK refugees, permission to visit religious places in PoK, inclusion of 5,300 PoK refugee families living outside the state in the ambit of package and return of cash deposits with interest to PoK refugees lying with J&K Bank at Mirpur in PoK, he said. PTI AB AQSAQS