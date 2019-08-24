PoK should be united with India, asserts Swamy, amid growing chorus for demand

Chandigarh, Aug 24 (PTI) Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir should be united with India, said BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Saturday, claiming that the people living there do not want to be the part of Pakistan and are willing to become Indians. Swamy made the assertion amid a growing chorus for taking back the PoK with BJP's Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher and former Punjab Police chief Sumedh Singh Saini also endorsing it. "The PoK should be united with us, asserted Swamy, addressing a seminar on 'Vacation of PoK' here.He said the people living in PoK have been holding demonstrations and protest on a daily basis against Pakistan."They do not want to remain in Pakistan. They are saying they do not have any objection to becoming part of India," claimed Swamy.The former union minister also lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling him a peon and said India should have no talks talks with him. "Imran Khan is a peon and we should not hold any talks with him," he said, pointing out that Pakistan lost three wars against India, respectively in 1965, 1971 and 1999.Taking a dig at Pakistan, Swamy said they tried to scare India with a threat of nuclear bomb. "Nothing is being heard. Where has the atom bomb gone? Its button is in America's pocket. It is a slave country. They call it 'Azad' Kashmir I call it 'Ghulam' Kashmir and we have to free it, he said.Speaking on this occasion, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher said human right violations have been taking place in PoK and expressed confidence that it would be united with India one day.She shared with the audience how her husband and veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is a Kashmiri Pandit, had been fighting for the interest of Kashmiri Pandits.She also said her husband once got upset when he was not allowed to hoist the national flag in a university in Kashmir.On the Janmashtmi day Saturday, Kirron Kher also equated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah with Lord'Krishna' and'Arjuna' respectively.Our prime minister is the Krishna and Home minister Amit Shah Arjuna and their work is going very well. I am fully confident that whole of the PoK will be with us (India)," she said.Earlier in his address, former Punjab Director General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini also pitched for making efforts for uniting PoK with India.Not an inch of Indian land is negotiable and no act of terrorism is acceptable, said Saini, who was seen in a public function for the first time after his retirement last year.Saini also suggested taking steps to explain people living in PoK that India was their home and they were artificially cut off.Saini in his message asked Pakistan to vacate PoK from its illegal occupation."You are not welcome (in PoK)," he said.He also suggested that intruders from across the border should be removed.On this occasion, Lt Gen K J Singh (Retd) also spoke.PTI CHS VSD RAXRAX