Pol parties disrupt Parliament as part of agenda, must evolve code of conduct for members: Naidu

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Political parties disrupt Parliament as part of an agenda and they must develop a code of conduct for their members to ensure that people's trust in the institution is not affected, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said Thursday. Addressing a gathering at the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards here, he suggested that the government and the opposition should not treat each other as enemies but as rivals and must maintain the decorum of Parliament rather than obstructing its business. "The government and opposition are rivals not enemies and must treat each other like that atleast inside Parliament. There are very high expectations from Indian Parliament both inside and outside the country. It is observed that political parties disrupt Parliament as part of an agenda. "They must evolve a code of conduct for its members. This will ensure that the stature of parliamentarians and Parliament is enhanced. This will reinforce people's trust in this sacred institution," Naidu said. "Every word you utter, every decision you make, every vote you cast, resonates deeply within the hearts of your people who have great expectations from you. It is important to reassure them, to reaffirm their confidence in you," he added. Invoking India's last governor general C Rajagopalachari and former president Pranab Mukherjee, Naidu said there should be healthy debates but not obstruction of business in Parliament. "C Rajgopalachari had once said if you are not well on the facts go to well of the house. Pranab Mukherjee had also mentioned that once in Parliament debate, discuss and decide but not disrupt. Today the entire focus is on disruption rather than a smooth functioning," he said. Naidu also appealed to the media to play an object role and not sensationalise. "A vibrant, independent and truthful media of unquestionable integrity is crucial to empower the common man and to ensure the accountability of the government. The media should serve as any democracy's moral compass."Media should never lose sight of its Dharma, the original mission of informing, educating and empowering people. Media should also be sensitive to the plight of those who have been wronged and brave enough to expose the wrongdoers," he said. Among those awarded at the ceremony were former Union minister and Lok Sabha MP Murli Manohar Joshi, former Union minister and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar, Lok Sabha MPs Nishikant Dubey, Rama Devi and Hema Malini and Rajya Sabha MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kanimozhi and Chhaya Verma. Sharad Pawar stated that Parliament should function and the decorum be maintained. "I have been a parliamentarian for over five decades and not even once I have been in well nor obstructed the business. That does not mean I have not made a point and my point has not been acknowledged," the former agriculture minister said. Former HRD and science and technology minister Murli Manohar Joshi said, "I have been in Parliament for long but the concept has changed today. The functioning, the language, the communication pattern, the behaviour, all of it has changed and in a negative way which is a matter of concern". PTI GJS AAR