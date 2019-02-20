Pol parties, people holding constitutional positions spreading hatred: Mamata

Kolkata, Feb 20 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said a section of political parties and even those holding constitutional positions were indulging in rumour mongering and spreading hatred with their "dangerous statements", calling it "shameless politics"."One section of political parties/groups along with people holding constitutional positions (are) indulging in rumour mongering, spreading hatred with dangerous statements," Banerjee said in a tweet. "Even journalists not spared. This is shameless politics. What levels of polluted politics have we descended to?" she said. Her statement came a day after Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy supported a call for boycott of "everything Kashmiri", including the Amarnath Yatra and purchasing products from the state. Roy's comment followed the February 14 suicide bombing of a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama by an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist which left 40 personnel dead. Banerjee had earlier accused the BJP and the RSS of fomenting communal tension in the wake of the Pulwama terror strike. The West Bengal chief minister had on Monday questioned the timing of the Pulwama attack and aggressive posturing by India in its wake, asking whether the government wanted to go to war when Lok Sabha elections were round the corner. She alleged that while the government did nothing after the Pathankot terror assault, it was trying to "create a war-like hysteria" ahead of the general elections. Later, while talking to reporters, Banerjee urged people not to pay heed to rumours being spread on the social media. "Don't be swayed by rumours. This is my request to all of you," she said. Apparently targeting the BJP/RSS, she said a political group with vested interests, "the name of which I feel ashamed to utter", was orchestrating attacks on everyone opposed to its views. "Do you think only you are Indian and the rest of the people (opposed to your ideology) are all Pakistanis! I strongly condemn this attitude. India should be united," Banerjee said. Asked about harassment of Kashmiris in the state, Banerjee said, "Only one incident happened in Kolkata. We are taking strong action. We have provided security to the Kashmiris living in the city and they are happy (with the measures)." She refused to comment on covering or removal of photos of Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan from various cricket clubs saying, "It is a controversial issue. The MEA (ministry of external affairs) can comment." PTI PNT KK RHL SK RHL