Police arrest 3 smugglers in J-K's Ramban, rescue 35 cattle

Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) Three men were arrested for illegally transporting cattle in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district Thursday and 35 animals were rescued, police said.The arrests and recoveries were made in three separate incidents, they said.During a routine check, police intercepted two vehicles near Shan Palace and found 20 and nine cattle in them, they said.Six more bovines were rescued after inspection of a vehicle at Chanderkote in Ramban district, police said.Officials said 35 animals were rescued in total and the vehicles used for their transportation have been seized.The three arrested, identified as Anwar Hussain, Mohd Yousuf and Mohd Irfan, revealed during interrogation that they were transporting the animals to Kashmir region, officials said.Separate cases have been registered at Ramban and Chanderkote police station, police said.Investigations are on to ascertain the sources of these animal and identify others involved in smuggling, officials said. PTI AB MAZ SOMSOM