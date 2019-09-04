Police arrest third accused in carjacking case after gunfight

Noida (UP), Sep 4 (PTI) A man, accused of robbing an Ola cab driver of his car here last week along with his two accomplices, was arrested after a shootout, police said on Wednesday.His two other accomplices were arrested earlier, the police added. Accused Sudesh was arrested after a gunfight with the police on late Tuesday night near Omaxe building in Noida's Sector 93, said police, adding the man also suffered a bullet wound in his leg in retaliatory fire by the police. Sudesh and his accomplices Manoj and Jatin had booked an Ola cab on August 31 night from Yakoobpur village in Noida, but near the Hindon river on the way, they forced the car's driver Imran, a Ghaziabad resident, out of his Maruti WagonR and drove away in the vehicle, he said.Following a complaint by Imran, an FIR was registered at the Phase 2 police station on September 2, he added.Earlier around 2 am on September 2, the police got a tip off about the presence of Manoj and Jatin in Phase 2 area. On being intercepted, they opened fire on the police team. The duo got injured in the retaliatory fire and was held, while Sudesh had managed to flee, the official said.Search was on for Sudesh, alias Hemraj, and last night we got to know of his presence in Sector 93. Soon a police team tracked him down but an exchange of fire took place, in which the accused got injured. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and later arrested," he added.The police also recovered a firearm and several rounds of ammunition from Suedsh's possession, the official said, adding the looted vehicle was already recovered earlier after arrest of Manoj and Jatin.A fresh case under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code section for attempt to murder has been lodged against Sudesh after the gunfight with the police.All three have been remanded to judicial custody by a local court, the police added. PTI KIS RAXRAX