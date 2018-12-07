Police arrest two accomplices of terrorists involved in cop's killing in Pulwama

Srinagar, Dec 7 (PTI) Two accomplices of terrorists involved in killing of a police officer in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in October this year have been arrested, police said Friday."Police have arrested two accomplices of terrorists involved in the killing of sub-inspector Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir on 28 October," a police spokesman said.The two have been identified as Ansar-ul-Haq, a resident of Tikken Pulwama and Syed Saika Amin, a resident of Pulwama.Mir was abducted and later shot dead by militants.The vehicle used for the commission of the crime has also been seized by the police, the spokesman said.He said the investigation into the case revealed that the accused were in touch with the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and had hatched a conspiracy for the commission of crime.The spokesman said two terrorists - Liyaqat Ahamd Wani and Wajid-ul-Islam Wani - involved in the killing of the police officer were killed recently in an encounter at Pulwama.He said further investigation in the case is going on. PTI SSB MIJ RCJ