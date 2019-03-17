Police bust gang of inter-state narcotics smugglers

Mathura, Mar 17 (PTI) Police have busted an inter-state gang of narcotic smugglers and recovered drugs worth over Rs 1 crore from them, a police officer said.Five members of the gang were nabbed when police party lead by Station House Officer Harvendra Mishra was on checking mode of outlaws, who were re-fuelling their car at a petrol pump in Chhata, SP Crime Ashok Kumar Meena said.He said the accused were identified as Manshu Gurjar, Gaurav, Mukesh, Virendra and Gopi Chand.The SP did not rule out involvement of more members after further investigation. PTI CORR IND KJKJ