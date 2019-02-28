Police bust gang stealing copper from godowns

/R Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab), Feb 28 (PTI) The police on Thursday claimed to have busted a five-member gang of thieves who used to allegedly steal copper from godowns in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district and recovered the metal worth Rs 25 lakh. The police had received complaints from the industrialists of Mandi Gobindgarh town that a gang of thieves were stealing costly materials from godowns, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said. After investigations, a raid was conducted and the suspected gang members were arrested along with weapons, Kondal said. She said the accused had admitted about their involvement in the theft of the costly material from godowns during night hours. Based on their disclosure, the police recovered 10-quintal copper worth Rs 25 lakh, the SSP said. The accused have been identified as Pardeep Singh, the alleged kingpin of the gang; Gobind Bahadur alias Lucky, Surak Kumar, Raj Kumar alias Raju and Suraj Khatri. The officer said the suspected kingpin was already facing six cases of theft at different police stations. PTI CORR SUNHMB