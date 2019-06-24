Police chiefs of seven northern states to hold meet against drug abuse

Chandigarh, Jun 24 (PTI) The Haryana Police will organise a meeting of police chiefs of seven northern states and Union Territory Chandigarh here on June 26 to evolve strategies for fighting drug abuse and trafficking, an official said Monday. Haryana's Director General of Police Manoj Yadava said that a co-ordination meeting of the DGPs of northern States to discuss challenges of drug abuse and trafficking, and strategies to combat the same would be held here on the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be the chief guest and address the participants during the concluding session, he said. Haryana Chief Secretary D S Dhesi, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) S S Prasad and officers from the Narcotics Control Bureau in New Delhi would also be present, according to an official release said here. Police chiefs from the states of Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Union Territory Chandigarh would participate in the meeting. Earlier also, a joint meeting of chief ministers and officers of northern states was held on August 20, 2018 to effectively deal and eradicate the menace of drugs from society, the release said. Referring to the agenda which was planned by the Haryana DGP in consultation with his counterparts, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said that objective behind organising the June 26 meeting was to bring about the required synergy and coordination of efforts among police forces of the northern region for combating the activities of organised gangs and smuggling network active in the region. He said that major areas of concern to be discussed and shared with other counterparts included an overview of overall drug scenario in the northern region, role of intelligence sharing and coordinated operations, creating inter-state database of drug smugglers and effective enforcement of provisions of the NDPS Act. PTI SUN SNESNE