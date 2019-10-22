Police Commemoration Day parade held in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Monday held a Commemoration Day parade here in remembrance of 292 personnel who lost their lives in serving their respective forces between September 1, 2018 and August 31, 2019, officials said. The parade was held at New Police Lines Ground, Kingsway Camp.Special Commissioner of Police (GA) Rajesh Malik read out the names of 292 Delhi Police and State and Central Police Organisation personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during the period.Ten Delhi Police personnel -- Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Omvir Singh (Traffic), ASI Jitender Singh (Traffic), Head Constable Uday Singh (IGI Airport), Head Constable (HC) Guljhari Lal (Dwarka), HC Rajpal Singh Kasana (Special Cell), HC Mahvir (Rohini), Constable Kuldeep Singh (Third Battalion), Ct Pradeep Yadav (Dwarka) and Ct Sunny (West) -- were among these 292 slain personnel, an official spokesperson said.Retired Delhi Police commissioners T R Kakkar, K K Paul and other former and serving senior officers paid homage to the slain personnel by laying wreaths at a memorial. PTI NIT NIT DIVDIV