scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Police constable booked for 'raping' woman colleague in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 27 (PTI) A police constable has been booked on the charge of raping his woman colleague in Budhana town of the district after promising to marry her, a police official said on Thursday.SSP Sudhir Kumar said Kesho Sharma, the accused constable posted at Budhana Police Station, was booked on Wednesday and suspended.According to the police complaint, Sharma established relation with the woman constable by promising to marry her.Later, he backtracked from the promise and threatened the woman when she pressured him to marry her, the police officer said. PTI CORR NSDNSD

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos