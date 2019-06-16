Police constable commits suicide in Delhi's Kanjhawala

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) A 34-year-old Delhi Police constable allegedly committed suicide Sunday after hanging himself in Kanjhawala area here, officials said.The deceased constable was identified as Kulbir Singh, a resident of Kanjhawla, they said. He was a constable (driver) posted at the Delhi Police Control Room (PCR).According to a senior police officer, they received information regarding the incident from a hospital at around 11 am on Sunday. Singh was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.During initial investigation, it was found that Singh hanged himself with a rope in a tin shed in a plot in Lal Dora here. The plot is away from his house, police said.Rajinder Singh, the father of the constable, said Kulbir Singh was depressed from the past 15 days.Kulbir Singh is survived by his wife and two children aged eight and 10, they added. PTI NIT CKCK