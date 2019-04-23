Police constable killed, four cops injured in road accident in J-K's Anantnag district

Srinagar, Apr 23 (PTI) A vehicle carrying polling staff after the voting concluded in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag seat met with an accident Tuesday, killing a police constable and injuring four others, officials said.The accident occurred in Kokernag area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district this evening, a police official said.Police constable Hilal Ahmad Khan was killed in the accident while four other policemen were injured, the official said.The injured have been taken to a hospital, he said. PTI SSB MIJ DPBDPB