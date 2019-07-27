Police constable stabbed to death in Tonk

Jaipur, Jul 27 (PTI) A police constable was stabbed to death by seven-eight assailants in Tonk district of Rajasthan on Friday night, police said.Reasons of the murder are not clear yet, they said."7-8 accused caught the constable Mukesh Chaudhary in Mahandwas area last night and stabbed him. Chaudhary was posted in police lines," the police said.An FIR against Sitaram Yadav, Rajraj Yadav, Babulal Jat, Pokar Mali and three-four unidentified assailants were lodged."The body was handed over to family members and the matter is under investigation. Efforts to arrest the accused are being made," Tonk Circle Officer Ramkhyal Meena said .PTI SDA RCJRCJ