Police constable surrenders in murder case, sent to jail

Muzaffarnagar, Aug 9 (PTI) A police constable accused in a murder case surrendered before a court in Kairana which sent him to jail, officials said on Friday.They said constable Vijay Kumar was one of the accused in the killing of a businessman, Amit, on May 20 and was absconding after the incident.Station House Officer Subhash Singh Rathore said that Kumar, who was already suspended, surrendered before the court at Kairana in Shamli district on Thursday and was sent to judicial custody. Amit was shot dead on his business establishment premises at Shamli on May 20.Police said they had already arrested the wife of deceased, Puja, and her brother in connection with the case.