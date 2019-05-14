Police constable's wife raped in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 14 (PTI) A police constable's wife was allegedly raped by a man in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan, police said Tuesday.The woman alleged that the accused Suresh clicked objectionable pictures of her and was blackmailing and raping her for the last four months, SHO of Kotwali Police Station Chandman said. The woman and the accused were known to each other.A case was lodged on Monday and a hunt launched for the accused.PTI SDA DVDV