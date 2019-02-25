Police detain drunk man for threatening to blow up prime minister

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) A drunk man claiming to be a terrorist, who had made a call to the control room threatening to blow up the prime minister after getting into a fight with his landlord, was detained by the police, officials said Monday. The call was received at 10.30 pm on Sunday from the man, who was a labourer. During the call, the man said "I am a terrorist. PM Modi will be blown up and Delhi will be bombed." The caller was traced and detained on the basis of the call and he was jointly interrogated by Delhi Police's Special Cell, the Intelligence Bureau and the local police, police said, adding that he was let off.The call was found to be a hoax. He had liquor following a fight with his landlord and had made the call because he was angry, police added. PTI SLB SLB TDSTDS