Police didn't allow joint press conference by NC, ANC leaders: North Kashmir MP

Srinagar, Oct 24 (PTI) National Conference leader and North Kashmir MP Mohammad Akbar Lone on Thursday claimed that the police did not allow a joint press conference by the leaders of his party and the Awami National Conference (ANC) here.The press conference was to be jointly addressed by Mustafa Kamal -- the NC additional general secretary and brother of the party president Farooq Abdullah -- and ANC chief Begum Khalida Shah along with her son Muzaffar Shah who is also the senior vice-president of the party."The government has submitted a written statement in a court that Mustafsa Kamal, Begum Khalida Shah and Muzaffar Shah were not under detention. They (leaders) wanted to tell the press that they were under house arrest and were not allowed to move out," Lone said."These leaders were stopped by the police from addressing the press conference," he added. PTI SSB MIJ NSDNSD