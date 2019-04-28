Police file complaint against AAP's Gopal Rai for public meeting without permission

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) A complaint has been lodged by police against AAP's Delhi convener Gopal Rai for organising a public meeting in Connaught Place allegedly without permission from the authorities, officials said Sunday.Police were informed by the flying squad of the Delhi poll panel about the meeting held on Saturday, following which the complaint was registered.Madhur Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), confirmed that a 'kalandra' (a formal complaint lodged in case of a non-cognisable offence) was filed on Saturday against Rai, who is also a minister in the Delhi government, under the Delhi Police Act for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari tweeted about the incident on Saturday. "Violation of model code of conduct by AAP. Minister Gopal Rai was caught along with his workers canvassing without permission. Even the election material they had had not been cleared by the EC."Hitting out, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said "we wish some day a flying squad suo moto registers cases against BJP leaders too"."Till now, all cases have been registered after lot of follow ups with the Election Commission. EC has yet not taken call on multiple violations by Gautam Gambhir. We again demand Gautam Gambhir to be banned from campaigning for 72 hours," he added.A complaint was earlier filed against Gambhir, the BJP's candidate from East Delhi, for holding a public meeting in Jangpura allegedly without permission on Thursday. PTI SLB AMP UZM SOMSOM