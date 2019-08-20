Police find body of man from Delhi pond

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The body of a 22-year-old man was found from a pond in Rohini's Kanjhawala area, hours after an SUV apparently lost control and went underwater, police said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Pushpender, a resident of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, they said. Police received information from locals in the early hours of Monday that an SUV lost balance and fell into a pond. Following this, a team was sent to the spot. In the morning, we only managed to recover the car, a senior police officer said. Later in the day, a body was seen floating in the pond and with the help of divers and rescue teams, it was taken out, police said. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report, police said, adding they have also found illicit liquor from the vehicle. A case of negligent driving and under the Excise Act has been registered and a probe is underway, they said. Police suspect that Pushpender was smuggling the illicit liquor and had fallen into the pond after his SUV lost control. We are verifying whether Pushpender was alone in the car or was with any associate, they added. PTI NITCK