Police foil bid to smuggle cattle in Jammu and Kashmir, arrest 1

Jammu, Jan 14 (PTI) Police Monday rescued 16 cattle from being smuggled and arrested an alleged smuggler in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.Acting on a tip-off, four vehicles were intercepted on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Chenani area, they said.On seeing the police team, drivers of all the four vehicles sped up, broke the police barriers and tried to flee, police said.Police chased the vehicles and nabbed one of the drivers, Talib Hussain, while the other three accused fled leaving their vehicles behind, they said.Police found 16 cattle loaded in the vehicles, officials said, adding all the animals were rescued and the vehicles were seized.Four separate cases have been registered against the drivers of the vehicles in Chenani police station and further investigation is underway, they said.