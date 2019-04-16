Police foil robbery attempt, arrest five in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Apr 15 (PTI) Four robbers and a security guard of a bank were arrested here on Monday after an exchange of fire, police said.A police constable and two of the four robbers were injured in the firing, they said.During a routine checking at Govind puram colony, two motorcycles were signalled to stop but the riders sped away and were chased by the a team from Kavi Nagar police station, SP (city) Shlok Kumar said.The injured were rushed to hospital and their condition was stated to be stable, he said, adding during the preliminarily investigation, it was found that the accused were enroute to rob Rs 20 lakh from a local school. PTI CORR MAZ MAZ NSDNSD