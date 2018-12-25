Police foils bid to smuggle bovines, one arrested

Jammu, Dec 25 (PTI) Police claimed to have foiled a bid to smuggle bovines to Kashmir valley and rescued 28 animals in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said Tuesday.During routine checking, a police team intercepted vehicles near Shan Palace on Jammu-Srinagar highway in the district and during search operation 28 bovines were rescued, they said.The vehicles found involved in illegally transporting the animals to Kashmir without seeking proper permission, they said.One person was arrested in this connection, the police said. PTI AB DPBDPB