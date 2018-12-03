Police foils bid to snatch weapons, eight over-ground workers arrested in J-K

Srinagar, Dec 3 (PTI) Police foiled a weapon snatching bid in Baramulla and Srinagar districts of Jammu and Kashmir by arresting eight over-ground workers (OGWs).Based on a credible input that some over-ground workers were planning to snatch weapons from policemen on duty, eight OGW were picked up by police from Baramulla, Tangmarg and Srinagar areas, a police official said.He said a case was registered and an investigation was underway. "During investigation, some recovery of arms and ammunition has been made with the assistance of other security forces, including the CRPF and Army," the official said without giving further details. PTI SSB MIJ KJ