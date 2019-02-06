Police foils bids to smuggle bovines in J-K's Samba district

Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) Two attempts to smuggle bovines to the Kashmir Valley were foiled by the police and 22 bovines were rescued in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Wednesday, police said.A team from the Ghagwal police station intercepted a truck coming from Kathua at a check-post in Tapyal area of the district and rescued 17 cattle, police said, adding the vehicle was also seized.The cattle were shifted to a safer place, they added.In a similar incident, five bovines were rescued from a vehicle in Ghagwal area of the Samba district, police said.Two separate cases have been registered in this matter and investigation is on, police official said. PTI AB MAZ DPB