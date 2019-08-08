Police forms teams to nab cab driver accused of raping student

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Delhi Police has formed several teams to arrest a cab driver accused of raping a second year student of the JNU, a senior official said on Thursday.The case is being handled on high priority, he said.The 21-year-old woman in her complaint had alleged that she was raped on August 2 by the driver of the cab she had booked from Mandir Marg around 8 pm. The woman told police that since she did not have her mobile phone with her that night, she asked a passerby to book the cab for her from outside a temple in Mandir Marg. According to the complaint, the drunk cab driver raped the woman, who managed to hit him with a bottle and escaped. The victim also alleged in her complaint that when she went to the Vasant Kunj police station, two officers on duty refused to file a complaint saying they only worked from 8 am to 8 pm. She said that she later went to the Mandir Marg police station and filed the complaint. No injury mark was found on her body, police said, adding that they found some inconsistencies in her version of the incident. A probe has been initiated, they said. PTI SLB NIT DPB