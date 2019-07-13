Police head constable beaten to death in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 13 (PTI) A police head constable was Saturday beaten to death allegedly by a group of people in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Saturday, police said. Abdul Gani, who was posted at the Bhim Police Station, had gone to Hamela ki Ber village while investigating a case. "He was returning from the village on his motorcycle when some 4-5 unidentified persons attacked him with sticks," Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan said. He was rushed to a hospital in Bhim area where he succumbed to injuries, the officer said. Postmortem will be conducted on Sunday, he said, adding that efforts were being made to identify those involved. PTI SDA AAR