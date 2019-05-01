Police head constable visiting home on leave shot dead by militants in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 1 (PTI) A police head constable visiting home on leave was shot dead by suspected militants in Srinagar Wednesday, officials said. Illiyas Ahmed was attached with the special branch of the district police in Handwara in north kashmir. Suspected militants barged into his house in Khanyar and shot him dead, the officials said. He had come home on leave, they added. PTI SKL SMNSMN