Police identify suspects in doctor killing case

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Police have identified some suspects who could be involved in the killing of a 57-year-old doctor at his residence in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, officials said Tuesday.The body of Mukim Ahmad Iqbal was found on Monday morning, a month before his daughter's wedding, and valuables worth lakhs of rupees were missing from his residence.The body was handed over to family members after an autopsy Tuesday, police said, adding that though there were no external injury marks on the body, it is suspected that he was smothered to death.The autopsy report will confirm the cause of death, they said.Police said the CCTV footage they have collected is not very clear. However, a senior police officer said they have identified a couple of suspects. "His daughter, who is a guest teacher at a school, used to leave the door of the house open when she would leave for work. It is suspected that the accused knew there were valuables kept in the house and they entered the house after his daughter left," said the officer. Iqbal's daughter's was to get married on December 9, an officer said. Police had said around Rs 4-5 lakh in cash and jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh was missing from the house. PTI SLB GVS