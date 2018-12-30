Police intensify combing operations for Maoists

Kannur, Dec 30 (PTI) Police intensified combing operations on Sunday following reports that four suspected Maoists appeared at Ambayathod in Kannur district, raised slogans and pasted posters, police said.Talking to reporters, Kannur Superintendent of Police, Siva Vikram, said three of the Maoists were armed and have been identified. "A thorough search operation was conducted in Kannur, Wyanad and Kozhikode districts. A case has also been registered. We are planning a larger operation jointly," he said. Cooperation is also being sought from Tamil Nadu and Karnatka, he said. Combing operations are being conducted regularly, he said, adding police response was "prompt and proper". "Four people were seen in the CCTV cameras of nearby shops. But, we have information that more people were there," he said. Meanwhile, in a statement, DGP Loknath Behara said the Maoists have been identified. A meeting was called by the DGP in the state capital to take stock of the situation. PTI UD GVS