Police launch search operation on Jammu outskirts after explosion at bus stand

Jammu , Dec 31 (PTI) In the wake of recent low-intensity explosion at the main bus stand here, police Monday conducted a search operation in forest and highland areas on the city outskirts. "Police personnel along with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel launched a combing and search operation in forest and highland areas of Chowadi, Chatta and Ratnuchak," a police spokesman said. He said checking and frisking of suspicious elements was conducted during the operation. "House owners who are located in isolation were provided mobile numbers of police installations and were instructed to contact police in case they see any suspicious movement," the spokesman said. The areas falling under Trikuta Nagar and railway station were also searched and special check points were laid, he said. However, he said during the operation nothing adverse was found.