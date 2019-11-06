Police-lawyer 'conflict' not given 'serious attention' by MHA: CPI MP

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Communist Party of India leader and Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asking him to address the "conflict" between the Delhi police and lawyers, while alleging that the issue had not been given "serious attention" by the ministry.Thousands of Delhi Police personnel protested outside the force's headquarters for 11 hours on Tuesday against two attacks on their colleagues by lawyers at Tis Hazari and Saket court complexes on Saturday and Monday.The protest was called off after senior officers assured them that their grievances will be addressed."The current reports about clashes between police and lawyers in the national capital are a matter of great public concern for our country... Law and order matters in the Union Territory of Delhi fall under the purview of the Home Ministry. However, there appears to be no serious attention paid to these concerns by the ministry."A crisis-like situation has emerged due to the above-mentioned clashes and conflicts. I request your good self to look into the matter, after taking the Delhi government into confidence," the CPI MP said in the letter to the home minister.Lawyers in all the six district courts of Delhi abstained from work for the third consecutive day on Wednesday protesting the clash between advocates and the police at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex on November 2, and denied access to litigants in some courts. PTI ASG NSD