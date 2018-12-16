Police looking into don Ravi Poojara's role in attack on parlour run by Kerala actor

Kochi, Dec 15 (PTI) The Kerala Police is probing the role of underworld don Ravi Poojara in an incident wherein two men allegedly fired shots at a beauty parlour run by controversial South Indian actress Leena Maria Paul here.The men, wearing full face helmets, came to the parlour in Panampilly Nagar at around 3 pm on Saturday. They fired two shots and sped away, police had said. "The two men had left behind an A4 size paper with Ravi Poojara written on both sides. We are probing all angles," a police officer said. Meanwhile the actor told media that she had received four internet calls demanding money."I have received four internet calls in the last one month from people claiming to be of Ravi Poojara gang. They all demanded different amounts," she said, adding she will approach the Kerala High Court seeking investigation and protection in the matter.The police are trying to recover the CCTV visuals from the area."We suspect the weapon used was an air pistol," a police officer had told PTI Saturday. Leena Maria Paul has acted in Bollywood film 'Madras Cafe', Tamil flick 'Biriyani' and Malayalam films 'Husbands in Goa' and 'Red Chillies'.The actress was an accused in a bank fraud case and was associated with alleged con man Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently in Tihar jail in a matter related to a bid to bribe the Election Commission, involving Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader and R K Nagar MLA T T V Dinakaran. PTI RRT UD SRY