Police make headway in highway robbery case

Kurukshetra, Nov 20 (PTI) A 25-year-old man has been arrested from Panipat here in connection with recent highway robberies, police said Tuesday. The arrested, identified as Ravinder Kumar, is a resident of Nurwala village in Panipat district. Kumar was part of a four-member gang, who are accused of a number of robberies in the region, targeting lonesome motorists, police said, adding that the remaining members of the gang have been identified and they would soon be arrested. "One of the female accused, aged about 35 years, would seek lift from unsuspecting motorists in secluded areas. Once the woman would get into the vehicle, her other associates would chase the car and start threatening the victim. "They would demand money and other belongings of the victim or threaten to press molestation charges," said Superintendent of Police, Surinder Pal Singh, elaborating on the gang's modus operandi. The gang would escape the scene after robbing the victims, he said. "One such incident took place near Partapharh village earlier this month and a case was registered at Pipli Police Station," he said. The arrested has been remanded to police custody for five days by a court here.