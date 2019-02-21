Police move MCOCA court for NBW against Pujari in Memon case

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) The Crime Branch has moved an application in the MCOCA court here seeking issuance of a non-bailable warrant against gangster Ravi Pujari in a case of firing at leading criminal lawyer Majid Memon in 2005. The gangster, who was on the run for the last 15 years, was arrested in the West African country of Senegal on January 22, sources had said earlier. "Pujari has been arrested in Senegal on the basis of a Red Corner Notice and in light of this you are kindly requested to issue a fresh non-bailable warrant against him for extradition process in the Majid Memon firing case of 2005," the Crime Branch said in an application filed earlier this week. The hearing on the application, moved before special judge S M Bhosale, was adjourned for Thursday. In July 2005, Memon was shot at by two gunmen outside his residence at Almira Road in suburban Bandra, but he escaped unhurt. Later, the Ravi Pujari gang had taken responsibility for the attack on Memon. Meanwhile, the agency has already managed to get arrest warrants issued by courts against Pujari in a few extortion cases. PTI AVI RSY AAR