Police nab 6, seize illegal drugs, smuggled liquor from them

Ghaziabad, Jun 25 (PTI) The city police arrested four drug-peddlers and two bootleggers here and recovered illegal drugs, weapons and a huge quantity of smuggled liquor from them, police said Tuesday.City Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said that the arrests were made last night around 2 am after the Kotwali police intercepted two motorcycles for routine checking. Upon frisking, the police recovered 975 Alprazolam intoxicating pills and one country-made pistol, used and live cartridges and three knives from them, Kumar said. They have been identified as Kishore, Sonu, Rahul and Kirpal."Besides supplying intoxicating tablets, our gang used to snatch mobile phones and cash from passengers at metro station. We had stolen the two motorcycles for committing crimes," Kishore, the gang leader, said. In a separate operation last night, a joint team of the crime branch and the Vijay Nagar Police seized a canter near the DPS School here with 250 cartons of smuggled liquor, the SP said. He said that two bootleggers, Rohit and Devendra, native of Mainpuri and Sonipat respectively, have been arrested and sent to jail under the NDPS, Arms and excise act. PTI COR TIRTIR