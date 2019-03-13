Police nab three criminals after exchange of fire in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 13 (PTI) Three bike-borne men, on their way to allegedly loot a businessman, were nabbed on Wednesday following a brief exchange of fire in which one of the accused and a constable suffered bullet injuries, police said here.Afsaar, Muzahid and Hashmat from Tyodi village under Bhojpur police station area were going to Hapur when a police team signalled them to stop in Patel Nagar area here, Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said.The accused sped away and the police team flashed alert on the wireless, for other patrol units in the city, he said.When they reached Nand Gram area police teams surrounded them. Finding no way to escape, one of them opened fire at a police team, which retaliated in self defence, Kumar said.Afsaar, and constable Pravesh Kumar were injured in the firing, and they have been admitted to hospital, the police officer said.During interrogation, the accused confessed they they were on their way to loot a businessman in Hapur's Pilkhuwa town, the SP said, adding motorcycles, three country-made weapons and cartridges have been seized from them.Afsaar had previously been booked in seven cases of loot and attempt to murder in Hapur, Meerut and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts, the officer added. PTI CORR AD NSDNSD