Police officer caught red-handed taking bribe in JK's Rajouri

Jammu, Sept 7 (PTI) A police sub-inspector was caught red-handed taking a bribe of Rs one lakh from a person to facilitate release of his relative booked under NDPS Act in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesman of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said. Jammu resident Sharanjeet Singh was arrested on September 5 at a check point near Tariq bridge in Rajouri after 10 grams of a suspected narcotics powder was recovered from his car.Singh's Nephew Ajay Pal Singh had lodged a complaint with the ACB alleging that Sub-inspector Suresh Sharma, the in-charge Rajouri city police post, was demanding Rs three lakh from him for helping Sharanjeet in investigation of the NDPS case registered against him at the Rajouri Police Station, the spokesman said.He said the accused agreed to accept Rs one lakh as advance and the rest after Singh's release on bail. Accordingly, a trap was laid by the ACB sleuths, who caught the sub-inspector red handed. A case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused officer and searches were also conducted at his house at Saran Ghou-Manhasan, the spokesman said, adding further investigation is on.