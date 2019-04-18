Police officers awarded for writing book on Constitution in poetry

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) A Delhi Police officer has been awarded "Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant Award" for his book "Samvidhan Kavya", police said Thursday. Bureau of Police Research and Development under Union Home Ministry, gave the award to Special Commissioner of Police (Operations) Sunil Kumar Gautam for 2018-19, they said.The book, written for ordinary citizens and police personnel, presents the provisions of the Constitution in a simple and poetic form.The entire Constitution of India has been written in 238 verses, also mentioning the number of articles, they said, adding it took six months for the officer to write the book.The book was released by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on October 5, 2016. Gautam was then posted as Puducherrys police chief. PTI AMP AMP RAXRAX