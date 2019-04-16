Police open fire during clash between EC officials, AMMK workers

Theni (TN), Apr 16 (PTI) Police Tuesday opened fire in the air at the office of TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK at Andipatti in this district, following a clash between party workers and a team of election officials, police said. None was injured in the incident, a senior official said. The poll flying squad reached the spot to conduct checks following information of money distribution there, the official said. Soon, an argument broke out between Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) workers and the officials which resulted in a clash.Subsequently, police opened four rounds in the air to bring the situation under control, the official said, adding that none was injured in the incident. Four AMMK volunteers were detained in connection with the incident while an undisclosed amount of cash was also reportedly seized. PTI Corr SA CK