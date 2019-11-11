scorecardresearch
Police personnel held on graft charges

Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) A sub-inspector was arrested for allegedly taking bribe in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Monday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said.The accused Harbhan Singh posted at Boli Police Station of the district had demanded Rs 3000 as bribe from complainant Shivraj Gurjar to settle a case. The complaint was verified and a trap was laid to arrest the accused, ACB inspector Narendra Singh said.A case has been registered against the accused. PTI AG DVDV

