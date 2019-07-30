Police probe cause for explosion in Bijnor madrasa

Bijnor, Jul 30 (PTI) A man was detained for an explosion on the roof of a madrasa here on Tuesday, police said. Circle Officer Nagina Mahesh Kumar said, "A loud noise was heard on Tuesday following an explosion on the roof of a madrasa in Bishnoi Sarai. The reason of the explosion is not yet known. One youth has been detained for questioning and search operation is underway." According to Abdul Qadir, a madrassa staffer, there are around 15 students, including four visually impaired children, at the institute. PTI CORR NAV INDIND