Police probing social media accounts propagating videos of 'executions' by militants: Kashmir IGP

/RSrinagar, Nov 19 (PTI) The Kashmir Police is investigating various social media accounts propagating videos of "executions" carried out by militants recently, Inspector General of Police (IGP) S P Pani said here Monday.Militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen has released two such videos in which two civilians, abducted by the outfit, were killed in front of camera.These crimes (on-camera executions carried out by militants) are terror and gruesome crimes. Their propaganda on social media is also a crime. A case already stands registered in this matter and those propagating such type of content, there are some handles which are propagating them, we are investigating them, Pani said.The IGP Kashmir was speaking to reporters at the wreath-laying ceremony of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan at Humhama.Head Constable Chandrika Prasad was killed in a militant attack on a CRPF camp in Kakapora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district Sunday night.Pani said police is seeking cooperation of the service-providers to nab people behind propagation of such videos.I am sure that with the cooperation of the service provider and other things, we will be able to nail them, he said.Asked about the arrest of two women allegedly working as over-ground workers of militants, the IGP Kashmir said police is investigating their roles.The investigation is on. We will share the details of the investigation findings with you once they come, he said.