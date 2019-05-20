Police raid hideouts of two criminals involved in Dwarka shootout

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) A day after two criminals were killed in a shootout between rival gangs beneath Dwarka Mor metro station in South West Delhi, police said on Monday they have formed teams and are carrying out raids to nab the two suspects who had escaped the crime scene."As part of investigation, Dwarka district police have formed three teams under ACP Dabri, three teams under ACP Dwarka and four teams under the anti-auto theft department which will give technical assistance to police officials in probing the case," a senior police officer said.Parveen Gehlot and Vikas Dalal, who were killed in the shootout, had several cases of murders, extortion and robberies registered against them in Delhi and Haryana.The officer said a forensic team has been called to analyse the vehicles the white car driven by Gehlot and the motorcycle in which another accused followed Gehlot.Special cell and crime branch teams are raiding several locations in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan to track the absconding shooters, police said.The motorcycle left at the crime scene was stolen by the men on May 18 from Baba Haridas police station area. The accused used the stolen motorcycle to recce the house of Gehlot, police said.The accused was following Gehlot on the stolen motorcycle on the day of the shooting.One of the accused is suspected to be Surya a member of Manjeet Mahal gang, police said.After the shootout, both the suspects fled in a black car bearing Rajasthan registration number. Police officials are scanning the CCTV camera footage to trace the car, a senior police officer said. The call records of possible suspects are also being analysed to trace their locations, he said.The two suspects fled with the pistol of the deceased, he added.Two teams comprising eleven members each are also trying to locate the vehicle.The local police conducted raids at five-six possible hideouts of the accused on Monday, however, they refused to disclose the locations where the raids were conducted, they said.A board of doctors have been constituted to conduct the post mortem of the bodies, police added. PTI AMP NIT ABHABH