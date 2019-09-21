Police raid SP MLA's house to arrest him on charge of misbehaving with officials

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) Police on Saturday raided the residence of Samajwadi Party MLA from Kairana Nahid Hasan in neighbouring Shamli district to arrest him on charge of misbehaving with government officials but he was not found there, an official said.Hasan was booked under various sections of IPC including 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 465 (forgery) and 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) in connection with an incident of September 9.Subdivisional Magistrate Amit Pal Sharma and the then Circle Office Rajesh Tiwari had stopped the MLA's car and asked for papers when he had allegedly misbehaved with them.Police had got search and arrest warrants against the MLA. They raided the house of the MLA to arrest him but he was not found there, Circle Officer Pradeep Singh told PTI. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the communally sensitive Kairana town with additional police and paramilitary force deployed as a precautionary measure. PTI MLA RTRTRT