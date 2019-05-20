Police raids hideouts of two criminals involved in Dwarka shootout

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) A day after two criminals were killed in a shootout between rival gangs beneath Dwarka Mor metro station in South West Delhi, several teams have been formed to nab the two "criminals" who fled the spot, police said Monday. The deceased gangsters -- Parveen Gehlot, a resident of Nawada area, and Vikas Dalal -- had several cases of murders, extortion and robberies registered against them in Delhi and Haryana, they said. Dalal was on the run after escaping from Haryana police's custody in 2018, police said. Local police, Special Cell and Crime Branch teams are raiding at several locations in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and other neigbhouring states to track the absconding shooters, they said. One of the accused is suspected to be Surya - a member of Manjeet Mahal gang, police said.After the shoot out, both the accused fled in a black car bearing Rajasthan registration number. Police are scanning through the CCTV cameras installed in and around the crime of scene to trace the locations of the car, a senior police officer said. The call record details of the men are are being analysed to trace their location, he said. The accused persons fled with the pistol of the deceased, he added. Two teams comprising of eleven members each are also trying to locate the vehicle. PTI AMP RCJ