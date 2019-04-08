Police record Congress MP's statement on bribe allegation

Kozhikode(Ker), Apr 8 (PTI) Police officials Monday recorded the statement of Congress MP M K Raghavan in connection with a bribe allegation against him which surfaced in a sting operation telecast by a television channel.A Hindi news channel had on April 3 aired visuals purportedly showing the Kozhikode MP Raghavan allegedly negotiating a bribe for land acquisition in the city for opening a hotel.The two-time Congress MP is aiming for a hat-trick from the constituency this time.Two senior officials led by DCP A K Jamaludheen reached Raghavan's residence at 7 am and recorded his statement for over an hour.Ragahavan later told reporters the police officers had taken his statement."I have given my statement to officials. The investigation is going on and let it go on. The people's court and legal court will decide on the complaint," he said.Raghavan had said the video was doctored, his voice was dubbed and there was a conspiracy in the matter. He demanded action against the channel which had telecast it. DYFI All Indian President Mohammed Riyas had filed a complaint with the Election Commission seeking to a probe against Raghavan.State Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena had earlier stated that the Election Commission was examining the bribe charge against the MP and had directed the DGP and the district electoral officer on April 4 to file a detailed report."There are allegations that the video was doctored. In today's world, anything is possible. We will study the incident further. I have asked them to give a detailed report soon," the CEO had said.The video clipping had purportedly shown Raghavan seeking Rs five crore from two persons who had come to his house for facilitating land acquisition for a real estate company.He had also purportedly stated that around Rs 20 crore was required for the election campaign. PTI UD SS DVDV